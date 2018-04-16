

Relaxnews





H&M has unveiled Moschino as its next major high-end designer collaboration, having recruited supermodel Gigi Hadid to deliver the news.

The Swedish fast fashion retailer is teaming up with the Italian house on a menswear and womenswear clothing and accessories collection set to launch this November, alongside a "MOSCHINO [tv] H&M" multi-platform campaign.

The news was revealed this weekend during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in LA, when Hadid, dressed in a silk shirtdress from the upcoming fashion line, placed an Instagram live call to Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott.

The call was beamed onto digital screens at the label's Moschino party at the event and live broadcasted on the H&M Instagram account.

"I am so excited about Moschino [tv] H&M," Scott said in a statement. "My life's work has been to connect with people through fashion, and with this collaboration I'll be able to reach more of my fans than I've ever had the ability to do."

"MOSCHINO [tv] H&M is the perfect collaboration for fashion right now, mixing together pop, street culture, logos and also glamour," added Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor, H&M.

"Jeremy Scott is amazing -- he knows how to have fun with fashion, and to connect with his fans around the world."

This is not the first high-low collaboration from Moschino under the guidance of Scott -- last year saw the brand join forces with the beauty giant Sephora to launch an extensive beauty collection at an accessible price point.

Scott, who also heads his own eponymous luxury fashion line, also released a retro-themed makeup collection with MAC earlier this year.

As for H&M, whose high-fashion collaborations have become the stuff of fashion legend, previous designer partnerships have included Karl Lagerfeld, Kenzo and Balmain, among others.

The Moschino x H&M collaboration will launch worldwide on November 8.