OTTAWA -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has ordered another expansion of a recall of onions due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall now incudes Dorsey and MVP brand yellow onions, Pier-C brand yellow and white onions, and Riga Farms brand yellow onions.

The onions, which all originated in Mexico, have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and possibly other provinces and territories. They should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

An initial recall was prompted by an investigation in the U.S. involving red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho.

No illnesses have been linked to the product in Canada, however, there have been reports of the onions making some people sick in the U.S.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and in rare cases severe arthritis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.