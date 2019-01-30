

CTVNews.ca Staff





Moosehead Breweries has invested in a different kind of tall boy.

The brewery has made a $25,000 donation to the campaign to help Moose Jaw’s iconic Mac the Moose reclaim its title as the “World’s Largest Moose,” the Saskatchewan city announced Wednesday.

In 2015, a silver moose statue called “Storelgen” was erected in Norway, topping Mac by about 30 centimetres. Locals have been campaigning to raise money for the efforts, suggesting Mac get a hat, a pair of hockey skates or just bigger antlers.

The brewery investment adds considerably to the nearly $12,000 already raised by a GoFundMe campaign.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to lend our support to Mac the Moose, helping him reclaim his rightful title of ‘World’s Largest Moose,’” said Trevor Grant of Moosehead Breweries. “As Canada’s oldest independent Canadian brewer, we understand what it can feel like to be challenged by ‘the big guys.’ But we’ve never changed who we are, what we stand for, or what we brew in response to any of these pressures. And we see that same fighting spirit in Mac.”

At a press conference Wednesday, Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie spoke of the majesty that is the Canadian moose.

“The moose walks with purpose and combines determination and grace, giving off an air of nobility. If angered, the moose can move swiftly and use its antlers in either defending itself or charging its opponent,” he said. “I’ve said from the beginning this is not about size, it’s about pride. Not just local pride, national pride.”

He said that Canadians have been threatened by the Norwegian competition and have acted quickly in response. “Just like the moose, when angered the Canadian people have rallied and moved swiftly,” he said.

The viral attention garnered by the Canada-Norway moose fight has come at a good time, added Jacki L'Heureux-Mason of Tourism Moose Jaw.

“Thirty-five years old this year, he’s starting to show his age in some spots,” she said. “We want to thank locals, provincial citizens, people from Canada and all around the world, for giving him a little love.”