

The Canadian Press





MOOSE JAW, Sask. - A Saskatchewan prairie city and a Scandinavian municipality have called off a feud over who has the tallest moose in the world.

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie and deputy mayor Linda Otnes Henriksen announced the moose truce on the weekend during her visit from east-central Norway.

Moose Jaw and the municipality of Stor-Elvdal had been sparring for weeks over who had the mightiest moose.

After decades of believing a highway attraction named Mac was the tallest in the world, Moose Jaw was toppled from top spot when it was revealed Stor-Elvdal had a silvery sculpture that was higher by 30 centimetres.

Tolmie and Henriksen decided to hold a "moose summit" and on Saturday the deputy mayor agreed that if donations help Mac get a bigger set of antlers to reclaim the title, the Norwegian community will concede.

As part of the settlement, Moose Jaw will recognize the Norway's silvery sculpture as a "pretty awesome-looking moose."