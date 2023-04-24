Moose sneaks into Alaska movie theatre, starts snacking on popcorn

Surveillance footage from a movie theatre in Alaska shows a moose wandering into the building and snacking on popcorn.

The four-legged guest entered the movie theatre in Kenai, a three-hour drive from Anchorage, on April 19.

Footage shows the moment the moose casually wandered into the building and treated itself to a popcorn snack.

The animal munched on its treat for about 10 minutes and managed to grab a fast food container near a trash can before it was escorted out of the building by an employee.

Watch the moose's adventure in the video at the top of this article.