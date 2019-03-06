

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





A pun-laced “Moosarandum Of Understanding” between Moose Jaw, Sask. and Stor-Elvdal, Norway lays out a new economic partnership between the two towns, effectively ending a months-long joke feud over who had the largest moose statue in the world.

After holding the record for 31 years, Moose Jaw’s Mac the Moose lost his title of world’s tallest moose in 2015 to the silver elk “Storelgen” in Stor-Elvdal. Norway’s statue stands at 10.1 m tall -- just 30 centimetres taller than Mac.

On Wednesday, Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie and Stor-Elvdal Deputy Mayor Linda Otnes Henriksen – leaders of the two “moose-ipalities” -- came to an agreement effectively ending a tit-for-tat exchange that’s been going on since January.

Despite Mac the Moose currently being shorter, the proposed agreement outlines how Mac will “forevermore be known as the tallest Moose in the world.” But Storelgen will be the “shiniest and most attractive Moose in the world.”

The acknowledgment is a far cry from what Henriksen had said in a video sent to CTVNews.ca in January: “Sorry to disappoint you guys. We are going to continue our work to make sure that our moose is the biggest moose in the world -- for many years to come.”

The memorandum of understanding describes how the two towns both share goals of “international co-operation, mutual prosperity, and advancing the majestic moose as a worldwide symbol of strength, friendship and understanding.”

Henriksen, who had never been to Canada before the trip, said last weekend she’d thought the two towns could build a tourism campaign to figure out how to “market our moose in the best way we can.”

So far, each town has agreed to officially devote different days celebrating the other’s country.

In Moose Jaw, May 17 will be known as “Norway Day,” which will feature an “official proclamation and activities in Moose Jaw to celebrate all things Norwegian.”

In Stor-Elvdal, Oct. 15 – the ‘birthday’ of when Storelgen was built -- will be henceforth known as “Canada Day.”

Premier Scott Moe dances the Moose Truce Mambo with Linda Henriksen, Deputy Mayor of Stor-Elvdal in Norway, current home of the world's largest Moose. @CityofMooseJaw @MacTheMoose1984 #macthemoose @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/a5HG07APtt — Gareth Dillistone (@CTVGareth) March 6, 2019

