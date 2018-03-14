

Relaxnews





A hotel in Kuala Lumpur is set to bring the board game Monopoly to life.

It's not quite the Boardwalk or Park Place. But when the Monopoly Mansion by Sirocco opens next year, it will bring a ritzy new property to Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Bintang shopping and entertainment district.

To evoke the iconic board game's throwback to the roaring 20s, the hotel, which will open at the M101 Bukit Bintang development, will feature a 1920s Art Deco design across its 255-rooms, lobby, bar and restaurant, reports The MalayOnline.

Think "The Great Gatsby" brought to life.

With international recognition -- more than one billion people in 114 countries are said to have played the game in its 83-year history -- the thematic hotel is set to have worldwide appeal.

And in the age of social media, when experiences rarely go undocumented on Instagram or Facebook, the life-sized Monopoly backdrop is sure to make the hotel a local hotspot and one of the city's most Instagram-worthy destinations.

"Many often seek memorable experiences, particularly millennials, who are attracted to the idea of being able to photograph themselves surrounded by interesting ambience, architecture, views or objects," noted Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz at a press conference earlier this month.

Meanwhile, if Scrabble is more your game, there's another lodging for that. In fact, the Great Escape Lakeside in Clermont, Florida has turned all 13 rooms in the estate into a life-size game room, themed after everything from Clue, Risk, Monopoly, Scrabble, Operation and Lite Brite.

The estate sleeps up to 45 people, and rates start at US$1,365 a night.

The Monopoly Mansion is set to open in 2019.