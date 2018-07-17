

CTVNews.ca Staff





An American model is making headlines after she strutted down a catwalk while breastfeeding her baby.

Mara Martin modelled in Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit show in Miami, Fla. on Sunday with her five-month-old daughter Aria in her arms. Images from the event show Martin clad in a gold bikini holding her feeding baby who is wearing headphones.

On Monday, the model posted a photo of a news story about her breastfeeding at the fashion show along with a caption, in which she questioned why she was being featured at all.

“I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day,” she wrote. “It shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that.”

Martin, one of 16 finalists chosen for the event, went on to say that many of the other women modelling that night deserved more attention for their achievements.

The reactions to Martin’s post were mixed, but the majority of comments appeared to support Martin’s decision to breastfeed her daughter during the show.

“Thanks mama showing you can live your best life whilst nurturing your baby. I think it’s hillarious [sic] how much this has got peoples knickers in a twist. I think it was awesome and you looked stunning,” one comment read.

“YOU ROCK! Thank you for being brave and doing the most important thing in the world... taking care of your little human,” another said.

“Yeasss!!! Thank you for being brave and helping to #normalizebreastfeeding !! This makes me so happy!” a supporter wrote.

There were also those who criticized Martin for breastfeeding her daughter on the runway.

“One way to make more money and get known, I guess. Poor publicity stunt,” one commenter said.

“What were you thinking? I am sure when people go to see fashion shows they go to see the fashion and since you covered up most of it with you baby...what was the point if your dream was to walk the runway?” another post said.

“Why would you do this? My guess is attention you might be lacking?” someone else posted.