Minor hockey associations score on Kruger Big Assist

Sponsored by:

Kruger Big Assist logo

At first, he couldn’t believe it.

In March 2023, Tanner Brough, president of the Flin Flon Minor Hockey Association, opened an email and had to process the good news he was reading.

He had just learned that his organization had been awarded $25,000 from the Kruger Big Assist program.

It couldn't be true, could it?

It was.

“It was amazing, we were really excited,” Brough said. “Our association has been trying to turn a corner with inclusion and trying to get more kids involved on the ice in any way possible. Trying to lower costs and make it feasible for everybody too.”

Flin Flon planned to use the money to engage young people who might not have had the opportunities required to play organized hockey.

Two weeks after receiving the email, the association won an additional $50,000 to further advance the game in their community.

This year, another hockey association in Canada will get to feel that joy and address its community’s needs around increasing hockey participation.

The Kruger Big Assist program is returning for a fourth year. A $200,000 funding initiative, the Kruger Big Assist awards financial grants to minor hockey associations in Canada each year.

The Kruger Big Assist continues to lend a hand to minor hockey associations who could use that extra pass in order to achieve their goals.

Given the financial challenges faced by many Canadian families, Kruger Products decided to give back to the communities in which it operates. With the Kruger Big Assist, the company is helping minor hockey associations remove barriers that prevent all kids from playing hockey.

Five regional hockey associations from the East, West, Prairies, Atlantic Canada and Quebec have been selected by Kruger Products after being nominated by members of their community, and have already been awarded $25,000. This was based on their applications outlining how they will use the funds to develop solutions to remove barriers and make hockey more accessible and inclusive.

One of these associations will win an additional $75,000. For the first time, the public will be able to vote on the grand prize winner at KrugerBigAssist.ca to determine which association wins.

Participation in hockey varies from region to region and community to community. A Maru Group public opinion survey commissioned by Kruger Products showed that 78 per cent of Canadians did not perceive hockey as an affordable sport for most families, and that 80 per cent felt diversity in hockey would improve the sport and encourage others to join.

In 2023, the Flin Flon Minor Hockey Association used the money it won to buy new hockey gear for its equipment-sharing program, covering costs for new and returning officials and offering discounted rates for female hockey programs. They also planned to develop a program to reduce barriers and encourage young Canadian immigrants and local Indigenous communities to get involved in the sport.

Brough says the Kruger Big Assist has gone a long way in helping his association meet their goals.

“It’s been a huge, positive feel,” Brough said. “Our numbers have increased, we’ve got more people registered to play, we’ve seen a lot of first-time people and a lot of first-time families coming to the rink asking questions. (We were) able to set them up properly, proper gear, proper sticks, proper sizing.

“We've got more referees this year.”

In a country where hockey is a crucial part of the fabric of many communities, the Kruger Big Assist continues to lend a hand to minor hockey associations who could use that extra pass in order to achieve their goals. Five more associations will benefit this year, with one community receiving an extra special lift.

With the Kruger Big Assist, Kruger Products is helping minor hockey associations remove barriers that prevent all kids from playing hockey.

Much like the Flin Flon Minor Hockey Association last year, another group’s aspirations could be realized in a similar way in 2024, thanks to the Kruger Big Assist.

The five finalists will be revealed on April 1. Voting will begin at 5 p.m. EST on April 9 and conclude at 5 p.m. EST on April 11. Voting will take place through KrugerBigAssist.ca.