

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama has offered some words of wisdom to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Though their original career paths -- Obama a lawyer, and Meghan Markle an actress -- are not alike, both American women have been thrust into positions of major influence. Both women have also become advocates for the rights of women and girls globally.

“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel -- from yourself and from others -- can sometimes feel like a lot,” Obama told Good Housekeeping magazine in an interview before embarking on a worldwide book tour for her best-selling memoir Becoming.

Her advice to the Duchess of Sussex is simple: don’t rush.

“So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything,” she said. “I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it’s okay -- it’s good, even -- to do that.”

Obama said that a focus on issues that she’s passionate about not only helped others but ultimately had an impact on her own well-being.

“What I’d say is that there’s so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that,” she said, “and I think Meghan can maximize her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally.”