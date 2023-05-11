Michelin-star meals on the edge of space offered for US$130,000

French company Zephalto wants to send travellers to the 'edge of space.' (Zephalto) French company Zephalto wants to send travellers to the 'edge of space.' (Zephalto)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social