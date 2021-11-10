SASKATOON -- “Height is just a number” is how Wildine Aumoithe feels after recently earning the Guinness World Record for being the shortest non-mobile woman.

“Honestly, it's something I've always wanted to do to check off my bucket list,” the high school senior told CTVNews.ca in a video interview on Tuesday.

“I feel amazing. My family's reaction was ecstatic since I'm the first person in my family to hold a record.”

The Miami native stands at only 73-cm tall and her short stature is due to an extremely rare type of dwarfism called SADDAN dysplasia, which means she uses a motorized wheelchair to move around.

“What is short? We just… it's just [we] do stuff differently, we might take a little bit longer to accomplish something, but we'll get it done,” Aumoithe said.

Since she was born, she’s had a habit of defying expectations. When she was born, doctors thought she wouldn’t make it through the night, let alone to her 18th birthday.

Aumoithe said she’s never had to endure bullying for her dwarfism, but she could live without people staring at her or snapping photos of her without her permission.

She runs her own YouTube channel where she talks about her life and genetic condition openly. She has also set her sights on going to college to become a pharmacist because “I actually don't know any little people who are pharmacists… maybe I can break a record for that too.”

Check out the video to hear more about Aumoithe’s story.