Lifestyle

Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week

Share

A burst of creative energy has focused in St. John's as the city's first-ever fashion week heads towards weekend events.

So far, the program has sold out every ticketed event, impressing even the co-creators Roger Maunder, David Howells and Jessica Brown.

"People are hungry for it and they want to see it, so we're just giving them what they want in a lot of ways," said Maunder.

Maunder said the trio, who are media professionals, were working together earlier this year on a separate film project when the idea formed for a fashion week of their own. Planning ballooned from there.

"My background is in film and television production, and I’ve actually done a lot of travelling to different cities like Toronto and Los Angeles and seeing… the fashion events and just being inspired by that," said Brown. "And thinking, 'why can’t we do something like that at home?'"

Each of the co-creators are bringing significant experience and expertise with them, which has already shown in the slick imagery produced for the St. John's Fashion Week.

Maunder, who owns Up Sky Down Films, has decades of experience producing short films and music videos in St. John’s, while Howells is an award-winning photographer who has been tapped to photograph Henry Kissinger, George W. Bush and Robert Mugabe. Brown is the owner of Ujarak Media and won the 2023 Emerging Artist Award from ArtsNL.

Caption: Photographer David Howells has teamed up with Roger Maunder and Jessica Brown to organize the first ever St. John’s Fashion Week. (David Howells)

Alongside the week's events, the group is also producing a behind-the-scenes documentary about what it takes to organize a fashion week in the city.

St. John's is a natural fit, said Howells, who said the city is overflowing with creativity.

"Creative people per square inch here is much higher than anywhere else in the country, I’d argue," he said.

Friday’s show focused on indigenous designers and models. Brown, an Inuk from Nunatsiavut, said indigenous fashion is having a moment, after being mostly outside the high-fashion industry for years.

"The talent is there," she said. "So having a space for them to showcase their designs and share that with the community and the rest of the world, I think it’s really important."

Events continue until Sunday, but the trio thinks they’ve already seen enough proof to bring back the fashion week next year.

"I think we’ve already seen that it’s successful with the sell out shows," said Maunder. "And just the energy and the vibe that’s going on in the city itself right now is like, off the charts."

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These cities will be too hot for the Olympics by 2050

Most of the world’s cities will be unable to host the Games during summer in the coming decades as they blow past the threshold of safe humid heat, according to a CNN analysis of data from CarbonPlan, a climate science and analytics-focused nonprofit group.

Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.

opinion

opinion How to shelter your finances from the impact of climate change

Reports of extreme weather events and natural disasters seem to be occurring more and more frequently, and Canadians are feeling the effects in their everyday lives and on their finances. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew discusses navigating these changes to help you mitigate risks, while also taking advantage of some investment opportunities.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Local Spotlight

N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Ottawa

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Regina

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

London

Barrie

  • Boots and Hearts continues with Day 3

    Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.

Windsor

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Lethbridge

Sault Ste. Marie

N.L.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News