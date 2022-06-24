Meet the giant Shediac lobster's new keeper, artist Jared Betts

Meet the giant Shediac lobster's new keeper, artist Jared Betts

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

  • WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

    The World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiralling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency. But some experts say the WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social