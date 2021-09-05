TORONTO -- The COVID-19 lockdown might have turned some of us into amateur gardeners or bakers, but it's turned a young schoolboy in the U.K. into a prolific artist. He's creating paintings, drawings and even the occasional sculpture.

The lockdown turned nine-year-old Lucas Greenfield of Dorset into an artist whose work is so exceptionally promising that he has been dubbed the Dorset da Vinci.

“I find it really fun to just get into the nitty-gritty details and just pick out every single wrinkle, every single spot,” Greenfield said during a recent interview.

"It's incredible, really,” Lucas’ mother, Simone, said. “He's got photo reference, and from there he just does, you know, it's bigger than a life-size and it's incredible. We were really taken aback.”

Simone runs an Instagram account for her son’s art, filled with expressive art pieces. His favourite subject is other people, rendering large faces with a detail that belies his years.

From a coal miner to Snoop Dogg to pictures of actual dogs that were commissioned by friends, Greenfield has drawn it all.

And his work has caught the eye of the Royal Academy of Arts.

From more than 30,000 submissions, one of his drawings was, among others, chosen to feature in the Young Artists Summer Exhibition: a large pencil drawing of a homeless man looking over his shoulder, his expression showing he is “suspicious of his surroundings”, according to Greenfield.

In the description on the Royal Academy of Arts’ website, Greenfield says that he “made this drawing purely thinking about the emotions homeless people must go through living on the streets by themselves.”

A quote from his teacher states that “Lucas is beginning to look beyond the image in his work.

“He is thinking about the characters that he portrays and the emotions that they evoke. This empathy shines through in his work.”

Rebecca Lyons, director of collections at the Royal Academy of Arts, said that while not every child can be “the Leonardo of Dorset,” having the confidence to try making art, and having the confidence to keep going even if a drawing doesn’t go “the way you wanted it to,” is important.

For now, this nine-year-old is continuing to stretch his skills — the most recent piece of art featured on the Instagram page is a digital art caricature, his first time going beyond traditional media.

With files from Alexandra Mae Jones