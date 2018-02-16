

CTVNews.ca Staff





With a paintbrush gripped between her teeth, Pawcasso Sapphire creates abstract splashes of bold colours that have collectors barking around the world.

“They’re anywhere from California to Texas to New York,” the creative canine’s owner, Terri Hotchkiss, said from her home in the Ottawa-area community of Stittsville. “They’re all over and there are three in Mexico!”

The seven-and-a-half-year-old common poodle’s latest work, Hotchkiss added, even sold for a tail-wagging $350.

“I never dreamt it would go this far!” Hotchkiss, a nationally certified dog groomer, exclaimed. “She does earn her keep.”

Hotchkiss decided to try to get her poodle painting after seeing an online video of an artistic elephant.

“For whatever reason, I just thought if an elephant can paint, why can’t she?” Hotchkiss said.

On that first session, Hotchkiss persuaded her pupil with morsels of cheese.

“She put the paintbrush to the canvas and she looked up at me, and I said, ‘Good girl,’ so she just kept on going,” Hotchkiss reminisced.

Eighty originals later, and creating art has become second nature for this canvas-daubing dog.

“I call her and ask if she wants to come and paint, and she comes and sits in front of her easel and away we go,” Hotchkiss explained.

The poodle, Hotchkiss added, even has full artistic license.

“I have tried to coax her to paint in another area of the canvas,” Hotchkiss said. “And she’ll look at me as if to say, ‘Ah, excuse me -- this is my canvas.’”

Art is by no means the pooch’s only accomplishment: she’s earned ribbons and medals for obedience and performance, she’s a skilled retriever and she even moonlights as a glamour model, dressing up to celebrate holidays like Christmas and Valentine’s Day, or recreating scenes from Hollywood movies like American Sniper and Good Morning Vietnam.

“Anything that I throw at her, she’s game to try,” Hotchkiss said. “She’s pretty special. She’s a one of a kind. I love her to pieces.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Joel Haslam