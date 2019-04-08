A premature baby who was taken away from her parents has found a new home – all thanks to a nurse at the hospital where the little girl spent five months without a single visitor.

Gisele Smith, as she is now known, was born premature in 2016 at Franciscan Children’s, a hospital in Boston. Weighing less than two pounds, she needed specialized care including a feeding tube.

Smith’s birth mother had used drugs and was apparently unable to care for her new daughter, who ended up in the custody of the state.

Nurses at Franciscan Children’s watched as Smith began to recover and grow – all without receiving a single visitor. Some nurses attempted to play matchmaker between the girl and pediatric nurse Liz Smith.

Liz Smith had been trying unsuccessfully to start a family. She wasn’t sure adoption was a path she wanted to go down – but a bout of serendipity changed her mind.

“This little girl in a stroller crossed my path, and I said ‘Who is that beautiful little angel?’” she told ABC News.

“That was the moment where I realized this was meant to be.”

The nurse took the infant in as a foster daughter, and was granted permission to adopt her last October.