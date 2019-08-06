

CTVNews.ca Staff





McDonald’s Canada says it is planning to ‘revamp’ its classic burgers, but has no plans to offer a plant-based option.

The restaurant said in a news release it will now cook the beef patties in smaller batches, and plans to “improve produce storage,” provide warmer buns, add more sauce to Big Macs and add onions directly on to the beef patties while they’re on the grill.

Unlike other fast food chains, McDonald’s Canada told CTV News Toronto that it has no plans for a plant-based burger for now. “But we are always looking at what we can add to our menu,” said the director of menu innovation, Nicola Pitman.

The changes will roll out this month in the 1,400 McDonald’s locations across Canada.