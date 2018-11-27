

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





Pittsburgh Penguins part-owner Mario Lemieux’s $22 million Quebec castle has been on the market for more than four months, but his realtor says the former NHL superstar isn’t worried about the property not selling.

Lemieux’s 50-room property, named the Chateau Fleur de Lys, was listed for an astounding $21,999,066 back in July. The sale price is an apparent nod to Lemieux’s famous #66 jersey number.

The nearly 17,000 square-foot mansion sits on 5.25 acres of land near the Mont-Tremblant ski resort, about 145 kilometres northwest of Montreal. The home includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, 17 fireplaces, a wine cellar, gym, spa and four-and-a-half garages.

Michel Naud, Lemieux’s realtor with Engel & Volkers, says he’s received substantial interest in the property, including two offers, but the process of selling a home with this kind of a price tag takes time.

“We feel we need the right buyer for it,” Naud said in a recent phone interview with CTVNews.ca. “We’re not wasting our time, or Mario’s time, with offers that are not serious.”

Naud said both offers came in at exactly what Lemieux was looking for, but one decided to buy elsewhere and the other is in the process of purchasing properties in “bulk,” which would ideally include the Chateau Fleur de Lys, but those deals can take up to six months to complete.

“Those types of buyers, they get it, they know what it is, they understand what it takes to build that castle and both of them were willing to offer full asking price,” Naud said.

Naud added Lemieux is not yet willing to consider negotiating the price down from the nearly $22 million asking price.

“Mario’s not stressed about it,” he said. “He’s coming, actually, over the holidays in Tremblant with the family.”

Naud said the housing market in Mont Tremblant is on the rise, in part due to Alterra Mountain Company, owners of the ski resort, investing $17 million for a new chairlift, five new trails and renovations to the on-site facilities.

Lemieux played 17 seasons in the NHL with the Penguins, where he notched 1,723 points and won two Stanley Cups. He’s since won another three championships as part of team ownership.

The Chateau Fleur de Lys is currently the second most expensive house in Canada available through the luxury real estate company Engel & Volkers.