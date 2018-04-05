Marc Jacobs proposes to boyfriend after flash mob dance
In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, Marc Jacobs, right, and Char Defrancesco attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 9:26AM EDT
NEW YORK - Fashion designer Marc Jacobs is engaged.
In a video posted on Instagram, Jacobs dropped to his knee at a fast-food restaurant in New York City on Wednesday night to pop the question to model Charly "Char" DeFrancesco after a flash mob danced to Prince's "Kiss."
In the caption, Jacobs calls DeFrancesco his "ride or die fiance."