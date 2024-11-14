Lifestyle

    • Marble bust bought for US$6 and used as doorstop could sell for more than US$3 million

    The sculpture was made by French sculptor Edmé Bouchardon in the early 18th century and depicts the late landowner and politician John Gordon. (The Highland Council) The sculpture was made by French sculptor Edmé Bouchardon in the early 18th century and depicts the late landowner and politician John Gordon. (The Highland Council)
    Share

    A sculpture bought for just £5 (US$6) and used as a doorstop could sell for more than £2.5 million (US$3.2 million) after a Scottish court gave the green light for its sale.

    It has taken years to decide the fate of the Bouchardon Bust, which was made by French sculptor Edmé Bouchardon in the early 18th century and depicts the late landowner and politician John Gordon.

    However, after a local government that owns the bust sought approval from the Scottish Highlands’ Tain Sheriff Court to sell it, no objections were made when the case was heard on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the region’s Highland Council told CNN on Monday.

    Invergordon Town Council acquired the sculpture — which survived a 19th-century castle fire — in 1930 because Gordon was “said to be the founder of Invergordon,” officials said, and the council agreed to place it in the town hall.

    However, it was never put on display and was instead misplaced. In 1998, the bust was found being used to keep open a shed door on an industrial park, according to the Highland Council.

    In a May report on the proposed sale, the Highland Council said a private overseas buyer had contacted auction house Sotheby’s and put forward an offer of more than £2.5 million. The unidentified buyer also offered to pay for a museum-quality replica of the bust to be displayed in the local area.

    Local officials said they had not put the bust on display due to its high value, although it was loaned to the Louvre in Paris in 2016 and the Getty Museum in Los Angeles the year after.

    Following a public consultation earlier this year, members of a council committee recommended that the bust should be sold. By June, the wider council had agreed to the proposal, the spokeswoman told CNN.

    She added that, after getting court approval last week, a legal process used to determine whether objects are “national treasures” barred from overseas export — known as the Waverley Criteria — will “almost certainly be triggered.”

    CNN asked if an auction will take place but the spokeswoman did not confirm.

    In 2018, a rock that was used as a doorstop at Central Michigan University for three decades turned out to be a meteorite that later sold for US$75,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

    California teenager admits to making hundreds of hoax emergency calls

    A California teenager has admitted to making hundreds of swatting calls — hoax emergency calls — over a two-year period, creating 'fear and chaos' when police responded to his false reports of bomb threats and mass shootings at schools, homes and houses of worship, federal prosecutors said.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News