

CTVNews.ca Staff





With nearly 10,000 square feet of living space, including seven bedrooms and a gigantic wraparound deck, a Calgary-area mansion situated on 60 acres of land has just been put on the auction block.

A Sotheby’s International Realty listing for the property notes an asking price of $5.9 million, but a reserve price – or the minimum amount the owner will sell for – has not been released.

Located approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Calgary in the Rural Foothills region, the cabin-style home – built in 1987 – boasts picturesque forest views along with its own cascading waterfall and three ponds – one of which contains rainbow trout.

The inside of the bungalow-style mansion is just as impressive with its log furnishings, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. There are four and a half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with a double gas range, and an imposing two-storey stone fireplace with not one, but four bear carvings.

Extra features include a standalone art studio, a caretaker’s house, firewood shed, feeding shed, stables, and a lookout tower. There is also a vegetable garden, guest cabin, and four-car garage.

“It’s really quite a treasure,” Erica Fox, the sales manager for Concierge Auction, told CTV Calgary on Saturday.

The online auction runs from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26. Fox said putting the property up for auction makes it easier to attract international interest.

With files from CTV Calgary