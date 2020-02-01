TORONTO -- A Manitoba couple who run a business creating eco-friendly reusable cutlery will have their product featured in the swag bags at Super Bowl LIV.

Nikki Buchannon of Winnipeg started the bran “IREUSE2” only two months ago, specializing in a stainless steel cutlery set that includes chopsticks and a straw.

Buchannon’s product was picked up by a California chef and Instagram influencer who brought the cutlery set to a party where a Super Bowl swag bag representative spotted the product.

IREUSE2 was then invited to be a part of this year’s goodie bag.

“We’re so excited, we really didn’t anticipate this happening so it was a surprise,” Buchannon said in an interview with CTV News Alberta Bureau Chief Janet Dirks.

Buchannon and her husband Jamie have travelled to Miami, Fla., with 100 sets of their reusable cutlery to add to the Super Bowl LIV swag bags, which are given out to VIP guests and athletes attending the event.

In the “about” section on their website, Buchannon said the inspiration behind the eco-friendly product is her history in the take-out restaurant business and the associated plastic waste of containers, cutlery and bags.

“I have always felt there needs to be a better way,” her explanation reads.

IREUSE2 is also partnered with the World Wildlife Fund according to the company’s website.