

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Winnipeg’s Stephanie Tsicos





A Manitoba cat has been returned to his owners nearly three years after he went missing.

After a night outdoors in summer 2016, Loki didn’t return home to his family in Headingly, Man.

Owner Lainee van Hoof says the family looked for Loki using posters, social media and by driving around. Eventually they gave up.

Just recently, van Hoof got a call from someone at the Winnipeg Humane Society saying that her cat had been found in a nearby town.

“I’m like: ‘Which one? My cat’s at home,’” she told them. “They said: ‘Loki’ and I just started laughing. I couldn’t believe it.”

Loki was returned a little worse for wear, with broken teeth and missing a claw. He seemed happy to be home.

“He came right out of his crate (and) rolled right on his back for belly rubs,” van Hoof said. “It was adorable.”