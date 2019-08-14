A man has documented his “private jet” experience as the only passenger on a flight from Colorado to Utah.

New Yorker Vincent Peone posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday with highlights from his journey with Delta.

And the writer and director, who was taking a 7 a.m. flight from Aspen to Salt Lake City, seemed to enjoy his travels as the only customer on Flight DL3652.

"Will the only passenger on this flight kindly board at this time," the Delta gate agent says at the start of the video.

Peone captures his strolling across the tarmac with the Delta ground crew, recording ramp workers loading what appear to be sand bags into the plane's cargo hold.

"We're just adding weight to the plane because there are no people," he narrated.

The flight attendants still went through the normal welcome and safety presentations, but gave Peone a personal greeting.

"Good evening Vincent and welcome aboard," she said, although it was morning.

"We look forward to taking care of you today. To ensure an on-time departure, please remain in your assigned seat."

Peone panned the camera down to show himself in what appears to be a first-class seat.

Towards the end of the video he visits the cockpit, shakes hands with the pilots and thanks them for flying him, when one quips “your private jet.”

While Peone’s flight was unusual, it is not unique and happens when an aircraft is needed at the destination in order to operate later flights.