Man charged after stealing US$12K in Pokémon cards

In this file photo, competitor Jeffrey Chang from Washington state, reviews his hand, as he competes for a last chance qualifier spot in the Pokémon trading card game for the 2014 Pokémon World Championships in Washington, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014. (AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta) In this file photo, competitor Jeffrey Chang from Washington state, reviews his hand, as he competes for a last chance qualifier spot in the Pokémon trading card game for the 2014 Pokémon World Championships in Washington, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014. (AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social