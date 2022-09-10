Man charged after stealing US$12K in Pokémon cards

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -

An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing US$12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning.

According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about US$12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over US$2,000.

Police said blood that was found inside the store was a DNA match to 24-year-old Nicholas Garrison. After arrested, he later admitted to entering the store without permission and taking merchandise because he needed money. Garrison was charged with second-degree burglary, stealing US$750 or more, and first-degree property damage.

“Pokémon cards may seem like a trivial target, but there is nothing trivial about charges like burglary and felony theft,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We will not tolerate smash-and-grab in St. Louis County.”