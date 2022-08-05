Maldives resort hiring 'barefoot bookseller' to work in shop, live in luxury villa

Book lovers across the world only have a few more days to apply for a job as a live-in bookseller at a luxury five-star resort in the Maldives.

Ultimate Library, the U.K. company behind the unconventional job posting, is hiring a “barefoot bookseller” to be in charge of running a bookshop located at the Soneva Fushi resort in Baa Atoll for one year.

Interested candidates have until Aug. 8 to apply for the position that includes hosting literary workshops, running social media accounts and sales management at the bookshop.

The job posting describes the ideal candidate as having a passion for books and excellent writing and verbal English skills.

Booksellers are responsible for conducting writing classes, literary events featuring guest authors and providing personal reading consultations, according to the job posting.

A previous barefoot bookseller from 2019 called the position a “dream job.”

“Being the Barefoot Bookseller was an absolute dream. I got to meet amazing people, work with incredible books and live on a stunning luxury island. Very much the dream job!” Aimée Johnson said in the posting.