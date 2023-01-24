How important is working from home? Majority of women would trade money for flexibility: study
Following back-to-office notices issued by businesses across the country, a new study published Tuesday suggests the flexibility of working from home is more important than salary to many Canadian workers – especially women.
Study authors said the data from a survey of more than 1,300 working adults suggests that in order to retain women in the workplace, employers must offer the option at least some of the time.
“The pandemic forced millions of Canadians to change where and how they work. For most, especially women, a more flexible work life is welcomed and preferred,” said Abacus Data chair and CEO David Coletto, who led the research, in a news release. “Employers who want to recruit and retain women must recognize that flexibility is now table stakes.”
The survey found that 72 per cent of those who identified as women consider work-from-home flexibility as “extremely” or “quite” important. The survey was conducted by Abacus Data on behalf of The Honest Talk, a podcast focused on women entrepreneurs and professionals.
Those behind the survey asked how often respondents would like to work from home, given a choice, and found a "gender gap" when analyzing the results.
Abacus Data said the women surveyed would choose to work from home about two-thirds of the time. Male respondents said they'd choose to work from home a bit less often – about half the time.
A similar gender gap was noted when looking specifically at parents. Of those with children under the age of 15, about two-thirds of mothers said they want to spend most of their workdays at home, while 51 per cent of dads said the same.
On average, Canadians reported they wanted to work at home 58 per cent of the time.
According to the study, Canadians’ views towards work have been significantly changed due to pandemic.
Information that may be of use for employers looking to retain their workers is how important flexibility has become.
Working from home is a top priority for women, with 42 per cent saying they would give up a higher salary if it meant they could work from home as much as they like. This is 10 per cent higher than the number of men who said the same.
“Simply going back to the way things were done pre-pandemic is not going to be an option for many workplaces,” said Jennifer Stewart, co-founder of The Honest Talk in a press release. “It’s important that leaders understand what employees and potential candidates value in a job as they make these critical decisions around a future workplace.”
As well, 51 per cent of respondents reported experiencing a positive effect on their work-life balance due to changes brought about during the pandemic, according to the study.
More than half (54 per cent) of working adults believe that pandemic caused positive changes in the amount of free time they have and 42 per cent of respondents said it has had a positive influence on the relationship between work and their mental health.
Survey methodology:
The survey was conducted among 1,313 working adults across the country from Jan. 12 to 16. A random sample of panelists were invited to complete the survey from a set of partner panels based on the Lucid exchange platform. These partners are typically double opt-in survey panels, blended to manage potential skews in the data from a single source.
The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is +/- 2.8 per cent, 19 times out of 20.
The data were weighted according to census data to ensure that the sample matched Canada’s population of working adults according to age, gender, educational attainment, and region. Totals may not add up to 100 due to rounding.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Storm brings in heavy snow to Ontario, expected to bring downpour to the Atlantic
As much of Southern Ontario is hit with a powerful snowstorm, a mix of heavy snow turning into rain is expected to hit Atlantic Canada as the weather system moves further east.
'It's disheartening': At least 66 more potential graves found at site of former B.C residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia has announced the discovery of at least 66 additional potential graves at the site of a former residential school where 93 were found last year.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
How entrepreneurship is helping some Canadians overcome their mental health struggles
A Canadian charity is helping individuals with mental health struggles -- not with medication or therapy -- but by helping applicants start their own businesses.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Most Canadians pessimistic about Canada’s economy, survey finds
A new survey from Research Co. shows that most of Canadians are not happy with the current economy and that their financial status have worsened over the past six months.
Justin Trudeau swarmed by group of 'angry' protesters as he walked into Hamilton restaurant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former U.S. President Donald Trump 's personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Canada
-
Via Rail executives to address parliamentary committee on holiday travel mess
Via Rail executives are set to address a federal committee today about the delays that plagued travellers over the holidays.
-
'It's disheartening': At least 66 more potential graves found at site of former B.C residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia has announced the discovery of at least 66 additional potential graves at the site of a former residential school where 93 were found last year.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Storm brings in heavy snow to Ontario, expected to bring downpour to the Atlantic
As much of Southern Ontario is hit with a powerful snowstorm, a mix of heavy snow turning into rain is expected to hit Atlantic Canada as the weather system moves further east.
-
Toronto Pearson Airport cancels more than 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
-
'A survival problem': Canadian-Armenian woman describes life in blockade amid Armenia-Azerbaijan unrest
Huri Zohrabyan is among 120,000 people living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked enclave populated mainly by ethnic Armenians but recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. In December 2022, the only road connecting the region to Armenia and the outside world was blockaded. As a result, food, medicine and gas are in dangerously short supply.
-
Hundreds of deer descended on a Sask. farmer's property. Then the coyotes came.
A Sask. farmer says his property has been overrun with hundreds of deer, bringing predators and disease with them, and is pleading to the provincial government for a long-term solution.
World
-
UN envoy to Haiti hopes UN will OK international intervention to combat gangs
The UN special envoy for Haiti said Wednesday she heard 'caution' from the United States and Canada about possibly leading an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs but not a definite 'No.'
-
Homosexuality not a crime, Pope Francis says
Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as 'unjust,' saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ2S+ people into the church.
-
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
-
After U.S. offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine
Germany and the United States said Wednesday they will send tanks to Ukraine, the first stage of a co-ordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break battlefield stalemates as Russia's invasion enters its 12th month.
-
UN forecasts fall in global economic growth to 1.9 per cent in 2023
The United Nations forecast Wednesday that global economic growth will fall significantly to 1.9 per cent this year as a result of the food and energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, persistently high inflation and the climate emergency.
-
Warnings boy had gun ignored before he shot teacher
Concerned staff warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, but the administration 'was paralyzed by apathy' and didn't call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school, the wounded teacher's lawyer said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
-
Date set for Trudeau to meet with premiers to talk health deals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he’s invited premiers to Ottawa for a 'working meeting' to discuss a health-care funding deal, on Feb. 7.
-
Pressure builds for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine after Germany gives OK
Pressure is building for Canada to send some of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after Germany decided to provide the heavy weapons and allow other countries to do the same.
Health
-
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
-
30-year study finds head injuries associated with 2 to 3 times higher mortality rates in adults
New research indicates that head injuries are associated with two to three times higher mortality rates in adults, with neurodegenerative diseases more likely following instances of head trauma.
-
More answers needed on U.S. FDA's proposal for annual COVID shot: Bogoch
There are still many unanswered questions involving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent proposal for an annual COVID-19 shot, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says.
Sci-Tech
-
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former U.S. President Donald Trump 's personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
-
Teachers are lining up for a ChatGPT detector created by this 22-year-old in Toronto
As awe-struck Internet users obsessed over the wondrous abilities of ChatGPT, a 22-year-old in Toronto was feverishly crafting a tool to detect its misuse.
-
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services
Microsoft said it's seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Actor Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson settle sex abuse lawsuit
"Game of Thrones" actor Esme Bianco has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with rocker Marilyn Manson in which she alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse, attorneys for both sides said Wednesday.
-
'Rick and Morty' creator Justin Roiland dropped by Hulu after abuse charges
Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with 'Rick and Morty' creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.
-
Serena Williams, Kristen Bell, North West join cast of 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'
Tennis champion Serena Williams and "Frozen" star Kristen Bell are among the names joining the Paw Patrol movie sequel.
Business
-
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
-
How entrepreneurship is helping some Canadians overcome their mental health struggles
A Canadian charity is helping individuals with mental health struggles -- not with medication or therapy -- but by helping applicants start their own businesses.
-
UN forecasts fall in global economic growth to 1.9 per cent in 2023
The United Nations forecast Wednesday that global economic growth will fall significantly to 1.9 per cent this year as a result of the food and energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, persistently high inflation and the climate emergency.
Lifestyle
-
Rare Canadian stamp bought for $292,500 at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, dating back to before Confederation, sold for nearly $300,000 at an Ottawa auction.
-
How entrepreneurship is helping some Canadians overcome their mental health struggles
A Canadian charity is helping individuals with mental health struggles -- not with medication or therapy -- but by helping applicants start their own businesses.
-
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavour
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokemon and Ritz on new limited-time flavours. Now, it's working with itself and Martha Stewart on a limited-edition cookie dubbed 'the Most OREO OREO.'
Sports
-
Scandal hits another Olympic sport in France -- handball
The head of France's professional handball league resigned Wednesday after pleading guilty to child corruption and child pornography charges -- the country's latest sports scandal before it hosts next year's Paris Olympics.
-
IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete at Paris Olympics
The IOC made clear Wednesday it wants Russians to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes, in defiance of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call to exclude them entirely.
-
High-profile Canadian pairs skating coach guilty of sex assault, gross indecency
A renowned ex-coach in Canadian pairs skating was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault and gross indecency dating back nearly 40 years.
Autos
-
Victoria car company expects luxury cars to sell for millions at U.S. auction
A Victoria company that buys and sells premium automobiles from all over the world is gearing up for an extraordinary auction.
-
Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car
Software was a big theme for automakers attending CES 2023 in January. BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen and a joint venture between Honda and Sony showed off upcoming or concept vehicles that are significantly reliant on computers and code. The takeaway was clear: More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware. In some cases, the future is already here.
-
U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027
The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday.