Majority of Canadian parents trust their kids to go online unmonitored: Survey

Majority of Canadian parents trust their kids to go online unmonitored: Survey

Ninety-five per cent of surveyed Canadian parents said that it is more necessary than ever for parents to speak to their children about cyber safety. (Photo by Katerina Holmes via Pexels) Ninety-five per cent of surveyed Canadian parents said that it is more necessary than ever for parents to speak to their children about cyber safety. (Photo by Katerina Holmes via Pexels)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you can get for the average price of rent in your city

Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social