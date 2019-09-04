It’s not often bridesmaids get to choose their own outfit for the wedding, let alone be given carte blanche to pick whatever they want.

Christina Meador won the maid of honour jackpot when her sister, the bride, gave her exactly that - complete freedom to wear whatever she wanted for the wedding.

Meador took advantage of the opportunity and went the unconventional route - with her sister’s approval.

Last July, Meador messaged her sister, Deanna Adams: "I think I found my bridesmaids outfit, I get to choose for myself right?"

"Yup!" Adams texted back. What followed was an image of a giant T-Rex costume.

Adams responded with a "LMFAO" and "Yas" to the outrageous wedding outfit.

A little over a year later, a photo of the intimate wedding went viral after Meador posted it on Facebook with the caption: "When you’re maid of honor and told you can wear anything you choose...I regret nothing".

The photo of the small backyard wedding showed the wedding party in the middle of the ceremony, with Meador standing next to the bride, holding a bouquet of flowers - in a T-rex costume that towered over everyone.

The post was shared more than 37,000 times and garnered more than 19,000 comments in multiple languages, with many cheering the unconventional outfit and tagging friends.

"Tagging you in this because it’s funny but don’t get any ideas," one poster wrote, tagging a friend.

"I feel like you really missed an opportunity at our wedding …" another poster tagged to a friend.

And Meador’s dinosaur apparently brought a date or had a relative in attendance. Wedding photographer Andrea Nuxoll posted additional photos of the wedding on her Instagram, with one photo showing two T-Rexes celebrating with the bride and groom.