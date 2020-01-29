TORONTO -- A luxury hotel in Thailand has unveiled their newest feature for guests looking for a chance to experience a little slice of the jungle.

The Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort proudly exhibited their “jungle bubbles” on their website, which allows guests to sleep under the stars and observe elephants in their natural habitat.

Elephants roam freely around the resort and guests are welcome to visit the elephant camp to interact with the animals.

The pods run for 17,700 Thai Baht, or approximately CAD $755 per night for two people, according to the resort’s website.