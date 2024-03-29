Luxury cruise line selling world cruise suite for US$1.7 million

Cruise vacations cover a range of budgets, with some bargain jaunts costing a few hundred dollars, while more upscale, longer voyages lay on more perks to justify the big expense.

But a new offering by luxury operator Regent Seven Seas Cruises raises the price tag to eye-watering levels, with a suite on an upcoming 140-day world voyage costing US$1.7 million.

The cruise line is pitching this 2027 voyage as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" on board its Seven Seas Splendor liner. Over 20 weeks, this cruise ship will visit 71 ports, including stopovers in Bali, Sydney and Mumbai.

Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, told CNN Travel the cruise line has seen a “fantastic response” since announcing the voyage earlier this week, and that there’s been “strong interest” among prospective passengers in the US$1.7 million Regent Suite.

Whatever room guests opt for, there are steep costs involved, with the most affordable room on board starting at US$91,499 per guest. Meanwhile, the 4,443 square feet Regent Suite is designed for two people, so that high price tag works out as US$839,999 per guest.

Prospective passengers willing to splash that kind of cash get what DeMarco calls a “palatial” apartment in which to ride out the world cruise – think original Picasso art on the wall, 14th-deck ocean views and a grand piano.

The heady price also includes first class air tickets for cruise-associated domestic US flights, and business class tickets for all international flights. Plus, Regent Suite guests have access to a variety of perks including a personal tour guide at each destination, in-suite spa services, an on-call butler and personalized stationery for writing dispatches home.

The two-bedroom suite is also kitted out with a vast living room, three walk-in closets and an in-suite spa with a sauna, steam room and jetted tub.

Regent Seven Seas’ 2027 world cruise officially opens for reservations on April 10, 2024, but prospective guests have been able to preregister since Wednesday.

Onboard decadence

Whether guests opt for the Regent Suite or not, prospective Regent Seven Seas Cruises travelers should expect onboard decadence.

The Seven Seas Splendor ship hosts an art collection worth US$5 million, including two works by Joan Miró, the aforementioned Picasso hanging in the Regent Suite, and another Picasso adorning the walls of the onboard steakhouse.

Speaking of food, the cruise line’s pledged to carry 13,000 pounds of lobster, 14,000 pounds of filet mignon, 3,600 pounds of smoked salmon, 150 pounds pounds of caviar and 14,000 bottles of champagne for its 2027 world cruise.

Flights, excursions and alcohol are included in all ticket prices. And every suite has a private balcony for travelers to enjoy.

Popularity of world cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, is one of several cruise lines that operate annual around-the-world cruises. Every world cruise comes with a pretty steep price tag, with Regent Seven Seas’ offerings at the priciest end of the spectrum.

Cruise line president DeMarco told CNN Travel that the fact Regent Seven Seas’ world cruise is “truly all-inclusive” means there’s “value” associated with these high costs.

The cruise line is currently operating a sold-out 2024 world cruise on board its Seven Seas Mariner cruise ship, while its 2025 world cruise also sold out in what Regent Seven Seas’ claimed was “record time.” The cruise line’s 2026 world voyage still has suites available at time of writing.

Regent Seven Seas’ announcement comes at a time of high interest in world cruises. Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise, currently circumnavigating the world’s oceans, unexpectedly captured the internet’s imagination earlier this year, with passengers on board documenting their experience via viral TikTok videos.