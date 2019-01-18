

AFP





The luxury French fashion house is diving into the audio world, with the LV logo now featuring on a set of Master & Dynamic earbuds.

On Thursday, New-York-based audio company Master & Dynamic announced its new partnership with luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to release of a set of LV-branded wireless earbuds, the Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones.

The companies' first collaborative product, however, is not that novel; In fact, the headphones appear to essentially be a pair of Master & Dynamics MW07 wireless earbuds that came out last year for an already steep US$299.

Apart from the new colour options which all feature the iconic LV logo and monogram, there's nothing new about the buds.

The quality of the sound is reportedly impressive, but not necessarily more than that of its competitors like Apple, Sony, or Jabra, whose options each cost less than $200.

Setting the cosmetics aside, the earbuds come with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and will run 3.5 hours on a full charge. The set comes with a charging case that provides an additional 10.5 hours of listening.

Likewise, the LV version, which is available in four colour options, comes with a matching polished stainless steel case in either black or white.

There is no word yet on the earbuds release date.