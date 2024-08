With no jackpot winner to claim the $70-million Lotto Max prize, the total prize pool for the next draw swells to $95 million.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) announced in a press release Wednesday that the $70-million jackpot and an additional 25 Maxmillions are available in the upcoming draw on Friday.

In Tuesday's draw, three "Encore" prizes worth $100,000 were claimed in Ontario. Winning tickets were sold in Burlington, Ont., and through OLG's website.

OLG reminds players that tickets can be bought on its official website or through OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday.