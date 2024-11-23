Lifestyle

    • Lotto Max jackpot climbs to $80M, tying record for largest prize

    A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
    Share

    The Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $80 million for just the second time in Canadian lottery history.

    Friday’s draw sought a winner for a $75-million pool, but the top prize remained unclaimed as of Saturday, pushing the jackpot higher.

    The jackpot has only ever hit $80 million once before, breaking a record back in September. Prior to that, the prize sat at $75 million, which was a record itself at the time.

    The size of the Lotto Max prize cap was increased earlier this year, allowing for jackpots higher than $70 million. The cap currently sits at $80 million.

    While a higher price may entice more to play, the odds of winning the lottery are still incredibly low.

    The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation puts the odds at about one in 33,294,800 per $5 ticket.

    While there was no jackpot winner in Friday’s draw, someone did match six out of the seven winning numbers, plus bonus, entitling them to a prize worth more than $320,000.

    The winning numbers were: 4, 6, 9, 21, 40, 42, 43 and a bonus number of 24.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News