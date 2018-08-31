

CTVNews.ca Staff





The long, hot summer experienced in southern Quebec this year has led to a bountiful grape crop for the province’s vintners.

“It’s fantastic: the ripeness, the sugar is there, everything is coming along fine,” winemaker Pierre Cousineau told CTV News while strolling through a vineyard in rural Stanbridge East, Que.

“If we look at these grapes here,” he added while handing a bunch of ripe fruit, “you can see we’ve got lots of juice, it’s sugary, it’s nice and soft.”

This summer, parts of Quebec and Ontario saw twice as many days above 30 degrees Celsius than normal. And while the dry heat has been a killer for other crops, vintners like Cousineau are reaping the benefits of an early, high-quality harvest.

“When we got this type of year, then it’s got to work really hard,” he said of his grapes. “So, it’s going to get all the minerals, all the taste of the ground.”

Across the Atlantic in France’s storied Champagne wine region, where temperatures have risen by 1.2 degrees over the past 30 years, winemakers are also celebrating a bountiful, early harvest. It is their fifth early harvest in 15 years.

“A year in both quantity and quality,” French winemaker Jean-Pierre Vazart explained. “A dream harvest!”

Climate change, however, has also brought more chaotic weather events, such as frequent hailstorms that can ravage grapevines. To deal with this, scientists have been planting new, sturdier varieties of grapes -- something that would have once been unthinkable in the traditional world of winemaking.

In Quebec, despite this year’s abundant and exceptional crop, Cousineau is still waiting to celebrate.

“Until it’s in the bottle,” he said, “we’ll be worried.”

With a report from CTV’s Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin