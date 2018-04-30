

CTVNews.ca Staff





In 2005, painter Leah Hicks was found unconscious by strangers after a catastrophic car crash near her home in Smiths Falls, Ont.

She had suffered a broken collar bone and damage to all four lobes of her brain. The accident affected her vision, motor functions, and forced her to re-learn how to speak.

She remembers little about the accident, and also lost most of her memories from before the crash. “I’m not the same person as I was,” she told CTV Ottawa.

The accident also changed the way Hicks painted, and not only because it forced her to start using her non-dominant left hand.

Before the injury, Hicks had studied art in college and produced impressive realistic portraiture.

After the accident, Hicks’ artwork became free-flowing and abstract, something she describes as “like a gift.”

“My work has so much depth now (that) it didn’t have before,” Hicks said.

“I call it 2D sculpture,” she added. “It’s very pliable. You can move it, manipulate it, you can add colour, you take away colour and you can perfect it ... It really excites me”

The work has also excited art-lovers. Hicks has sold 21 paintings to the federal government and 25 to private collections.

She has exhibited her paintings in Toronto and Ottawa and was featured as an emerging artist in 2011 at Italy’s Florence Biennale.

Hicks says her dream now is “to keep producing and just see where I can take it.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Joel Haslam