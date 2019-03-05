

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Ottawa’s Joel Haslam





A group in Ottawa is using their passion for song and dance as a way of coping with dementia.

The Turquoise Music Program, organized through the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County, meets every Monday for a 90-minute session of singing and dancing, but most importantly offers a reminder that its members are not alone.

“You come here and it's out of this world,” Louise Fitzgerald, one of the group’s members, told CTV Ottawa. “You just think: ‘God, life is beautiful.‘”

According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, music can provide someone with Alzheimer’s a way to connect with other people, while at the same time engaging some of those forgotten memories.

Chris White, the group’s co-leader and musician, has seen this first-hand in what he calls a “profound experience.”

“If you can feel a little less isolated and more inspired and energized, then it can help,” he said.

“It's a weird thing to say that having a singing group for people with dementia can be fun but that's part of the whole point. (It’s) an antidote to all the parts of it that are definitely not fun at all.”

Dean Henderson, the clinical director for the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County, said being in a group while singing some classic songs can really help.

“The power of being with other people really goes a long way,” he said. “If you can't remember what day of the week it is or someone's name, you can remember a song from your twenties and you can remember the dance moves from your twenties as well, so it's really powerful.”

The group is currently working on a musical production called “The Wizard of Ottawa,” which they plan to perform in April.