Letting go of parent guilt over screen time

BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus north of Toronto on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
The intersection of kids and screen time is causing quite a stir among parents, experts and even the U.S. Surgeon General (who wants social media apps labeled) these days.
Earlier this year, a New York University social psychologist published a best-selling book about the supposed dangers of smart phones and social media for kids before a certain age. Others have responded saying screen time isn’t so bad—so long as it’s in moderation.
But what about the guilt parents feel from letting their kids use screens? That’s the subject of recent research by Dr. Nathan Walter, associate professor of media psychology at Northwestern University, and two coauthors. Their research focused parental guilt over letting their kids use screens more than developmental psychologists say they should.
The research was published earlier this year in the journal Media Psychology.
Not surprisingly, parents who feel guilty about their kids’ screen use are more stressed and less likely to report positive relationships with their kids, according to the data.
The research also suggested that it’s important to take a closer look at the science behind claims about the negative impact of screens—since some studies show correlation but not causation.
CNN recently talked with Walter about his research, how parents can change their thinking about kids’ screen use, and the impact of screen time guilt on the family system.
This conversation has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity
Dr. Nathan Walter: I have two kids, and when my oldest was born, we followed all the recommendations, no screen time until a certain age. When she was a little bit older, around 2, we used to sit with her and watch and explain and mediate everything to her.
When my son was born a few years later, we were just at a different place, a bit busier, a bit more tired, and he was exposed to screens much more than she was, especially early on. I felt enormous guilt—like I was failing as a parent. I also felt like a hypocrite because, as a communications professor, I was teaching classes on media effects, and here I’m presenting on the negative effects of screen use to my students who are 18, 19 and 20 years old. My coauthors had similar experiences.
Because we also study emotions, my coauthors and I were interested to know what’s the role that guilt plays in the negative effects of screen time. One of the things we found: Most of the evidence that we have around screen use is correlational. It’s just associations with social problems, obesity and lower academic performance. It’s difficult to know whether screen use actually causes all these issues. And the fact that two things are associated could simply mean that there’s a third factor involved, such as, say, socioeconomic status.
If your parents work three jobs, they don’t have a lot of time to spend with you at home, so you are with screens and also your academic performance may suffer. Covid was a great opportunity to examine the effects of screen time and the idea that emotions could play a bigger role.
Walter: Associations don’t allow researchers to make causal inferences. More important, the perfect study does not exist. If you want to cherry-pick evidence, the literature is so broad that you’ll be able to find anything that you want. This is why the greatest value that we have in terms of evidence comes from what we call meta-analyses.
A recent meta-analysis looked at 18 cohort studies with almost 250,000 participants. They wanted to know the relationship between screen time and depression, which is one of the major concerns that we have around screen time. They found no meaningful relationship there. Certain subgroups, certain ages, certain screens—there was connection some of the time, but not all the time, and not across the board.
Another meta-analysis looked at the relationship between screen time and executive functioning skills. This one was 7,000 kids. There was absolutely no relationship between these cognitive problems and screen use.
Every time we looked into it, there was association but not causation. Another meta-analysis had 100,000 participants and looked at academic performance. Again, many different ages, many different screens, many different kids and absolutely no relationship between screen time and academic performance across all these studies. If you isolate video games among certain ages, that is negatively associated with academic performance, but these are not the little kids that we think about when we’re thinking about screen use. So that tells us that it’s a little bit more complicated.
Walter: There’s nothing inherently negative about screen time or screen use, but just like any other media, it displaces other activities. So, when you’re at home with your screen, you’re not outside making social relationships with kids. When you’re at home with your screen, you’re not in the playground playing.
Again, this is more about the replacement—the trade-offs between screen use and other activities that generate many of the negative effects we see—as opposed to something more inherent. If this is the case and we need to understand this in a broader context of trade-offs, why not consider also emotional trade-offs? This is basically our research. Let’s look at the emotional trade-offs that happen because of how stigmatized screen use has become in our society.
Walter: Some screens may have some effects on some children some of the time. And it’s true that if you want to isolate specific groups, specific media and specific content, you can always find those effects. It’s also true that if we zoom out a little bit more and understand that screen use happens in a particular context, I think the emotional effects are also very important.
I don’t want to create an atmosphere where screen use for kids is perceived to be uniformly bad and negative. I don’t like to look at the issue of screen use as binary, as acceptable or not acceptable. I’m just advocating for a little bit more nuance in how we talk about the negative associations.
Our findings don’t really challenge what (Dr. Haidt) is saying. Our findings are more about the certainty with which these things are being said and the perception that it creates in the public about screens. What we see in our research is that screen time has almost no effect on parent-child relationship satisfaction, which has been shown to be associated with health and other important factors. Yet parents still feel guilty when their kids use screens.
Walter: It’s important to note that all these meta-analyses that I mentioned earlier find basically no effects for thresholds. So, time limits (with screens) are not a factor. Each family is going to have a different threshold anyway. In our study—and again, the context was Covid—data indicated we were all basically just glued to our screens, including our kids. The average that we saw in terms of daily use was around four hours.
Was that (amount of time) good? Was that bad? That’s not exactly what the study was about. The study was about parent-child relationship satisfaction. We did not see screens impacting that. Yet living in this reality where, as a parent, you constantly feel like screens are terrible and you are a bad parent if your kids use screens—that can weigh on you.
If you’re a parent and you’re feeling guilty, try to read more about screens and their effects. Try to read more balanced and transparent reviews that say, ‘There’s a lot we don’t know,’ and, ‘There’s so much uncertainty around this issue. Although you can cherry-pick a study or 10 studies that show exactly what you want to show—for or against screen use—when you get the bird’s eye view of the entire corpus of work, there’s just so many questions. To think of screens as something that is inherently negative is not very accurate.
Walter: We started this research hypothesizing that increased screen use by kids would increase the amount of guilt felt by parents, and that, in turn, will have a negative effect on the parent-child dynamic. But what we found time and time again is that the amount of screen time in terms of hours has very little influence on guilt. It’s almost like guilt is divorced from the actual number of hours. As parents, we just feel bad about it.
Walter: The prescription is not so much about how much screen you should or shouldn’t let your kids use, but rather how we should talk about screen time. Let’s not stigmatize kids who use screens. Let’s not stigmatize parents who allow their kids to use screens.
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus north of Toronto on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
How did as many as 30 North Korean soldiers wander over the line separating North from South, causing South Korea to fire warning shots before the North Koreans withdrew? The short answer appears to be shrubbery.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
The case of convicted rapist and former Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard will be back in court today as the 40-year-old appeals his guilty verdict on a violent sexual assault.
'How I spent my summer vacation' is a classic that's often the first composition asked of students when they return to class in the fall. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explores what the essays of the various federal party leaders might look like at the end of this summer's break.
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
Central and southern Ontario and much of western Quebec are forecast to experience another day of sweltering weather.
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus north of Toronto on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
An Ontario court is set to hear the University of Toronto's application for an injunction to clear a pro-Palestinian protest encampment today and tomorrow.
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
Scores of Greek firefighters and water-bombing aircraft were trying to contain a large wildfire on the fringes of Athens that forced authorities to issue evacuation orders Wednesday for two nearby settlements.
A strike group and about 7,000 sailors are closing in on their ninth month waging the most intense running sea battle since the Second World War.
Polish authorities have imposed a significant fine on a hospital for denying an abortion to a woman whose pregnancy may have endangered her life, marking a shift in a country with some of the strictest termination rules in Europe.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeatedly praised Milwaukee just weeks before it hosts the Republican National Convention, playing cleanup after he reportedly used the word 'horrible' in talking about swing-state Wisconsin’s largest city.
Hundreds of people died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, officials said Wednesday as people tried to claim their loved ones' bodies.
The United States paused safety inspections for avocados and mangos from a top-producing Mexican state due to a security incident involving U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) staff, a spokesperson for the agency said on Monday.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is kicking off his summer tour with several stops in Quebec, CTV News has learned.
The head of the NATO alliance is set to meet with the prime minister in Ottawa today.
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
Two veteran astronauts will extend their stay on the International Space Station as teams on the ground work to better understand issues with the Boeing-built spacecraft that carried them to orbit.
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
Scientists have discovered a 246 million-year-old marine reptile fossil, the oldest of its kind to be found in the Southern Hemisphere, shining a new light on the early evolution of marine mammals.
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
Nvidia became the world's most valuable company on Tuesday, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft as its high-end processors play a central role in a race to dominate a surge in artificial intelligence technology.
A new survey by HelloSafe shows that more Canadians are planning to take vacation this year compared to last, but there’s still a division on how exactly people will spend their time.
The intersection of kids and screen time is causing quite a stir among parents, experts and even the U.S. Surgeon General (who wants social media apps labeled) these days.
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
When your team is already down three games in the Stanley Cup final series and a single loss would mean the dream of a championship victory parade is over, it's understandable that anxiety for Edmonton Oilers fans is through the roof.
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
Mounties in Dawson Creek, B.C., say they have identified human remains discovered in April as belonging to Darylyn Supernant, who was among four people to vanish from the area since she went missing in March 2023.
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a school bus north of Toronto on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
The express lanes of a busy Toronto highway will be closed for most of the morning following a fiery crash early Wednesday.
A woman in her 20s has died after being shot in the parking lot at Vaughan Mills Tuesday evening and two people are now in custody, York Regional Police say.
City of Calgary confirms two massive replacement pipes from San Diego have arrived in the city to ultimately be used in the ongoing repair work on a water main that broke earlier this month.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Some communities in southern Alberta started the day with temperatures below freezing Wednesday – including Bragg Creek where it dropped to -2 C before 7 a.m.
The 'heat dome' is blanketing Ottawa for a third straight day, with temperatures expected to hit 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
King Edward Avenue continues to be Ottawa's red light district, with more than 2,300 tickets issued for running red lights on the busy road in the first four months of the year.
Residents of an Orléans neighbourhood are sounding the alarm after they say they were scammed by a paving company whose attractive prices and quick turnaround only left substandard and incomplete work, damaged driveways, and massive bills.
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has scored the highest graduation rate in the province for the 2022-23 school year.
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
Laval police are looking for 83-year-old Nicholas Bazigos, who has been missing since June 17.
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Another cool morning across central and north-central Alberta, but warmer air starts to push in through the day and we'll get close to 20 C in Edmonton.
Concerns about perceived overreach are obscuring Bill 20 provisions that address a shortage of affordable housing in rural Alberta, the municipal affairs minister said recently.
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
Gardeners and landscapers are asking Mother Nature for a break as Winnipeg and Manitoba have been pelted by a lot of rain recently, leading to concerns on the business front.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday evening where the organization debuted their financial results from the 2023 season.
"Buffalo Futurism" is an app created to share stories about the significance of the buffalo through augmented reality.
They marched on foot, over 300 kilometres from Prince Albert to Regina over the last week. Members from the Muskoday First Nation made the journey to raise awareness for crystal meth and fentanyl overdoses.
With the Edmonton Oilers extending the Stanley Cup Finals another game, that means at least one more massive watch party back in Six Nations.
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a driver was injured after a crash involving a minivan and a tractor of Tuesday afternoon.
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it sent the wrong information to an independent agency studying hospital capacity that incorrectly showed nearly half of Saskatoon hospital beds were unoccupied.
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
According to London police, Hamilton Road is closed between Redan Street and Rectory Street while police investigate the crash.
The public may never know exactly why council distanced itself from an unsolicited proposal to relocate city hall to the heart of Downtown London.
OPP are hoping the owner of an urn will come forward. The urn, containing ashes, was originally found in on January 9 in the St. Clair River.
A young man was killed while driving his motorcycle in Brock Township.
Premier Doug Ford is set to visit Simcoe County Wednesday.
The City of Barrie is making adjustments to the hotly debated multi-purpose field along the waterfront.
A Chatham man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.
A prolonged heat event continues through Sunday with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected to continue. Daytime highs are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.
About a dozen Windsor Public Library workers held an information picket outside Windsor City Hall on Tuesday as contract negotiations between the city, Windsor Public Library Board and CUPE Local 2067 continue.
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
Podiums and the B.C. premier are popping up on a near daily basis – with the government holding a flurry of spending announcements, like Tuesday’s regarding a new kidney care unit in Surrey.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie plan to open a station downtown to increase their presence in the area and to address community concerns.
The Ontario Provincial Police crime unit is investigating a death that took place June 15 in the community of Whitesand First Nation.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.