Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum

Newfoundland’s biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.

While class is out for schoolchildren in St. John’s, it’s Lego week at The Rooms. The weeklong event features plenty of play, and some impressive miniature recreations of iconic St. John’s buildings.

"One of the main comments I heard from families, parents all this week… is this isn’t the Lego I grew up with," said Sarah Ryan, an education and public engagement officer at The Rooms.

"People are taking it and doing their own thing and spinning their own creativity, and I think that’s really wonderful."

The event features a 9,000-brick adaption of the Basilica of St. John the Baptist, the biggest Catholic Church in Newfoundland and Labrador, along with versions of the Confederation Building and The Rooms itself.

Many of the impressive builds were created by members of Newfoundland’s Lego User Group.

There are also several Lego murals, one depicting an iconic view of the colourful houses of downtown St. John’s from a viewpoint at the top of Holloway Street in the city.

A play area for aspiring Lego artists opens every day with a new theme. It will end on Sunday with a "Fabricating Foliage" theme.

The event will wrap on Sunday as well, as kids head back to school after Easter break ends on Monday.

It's part of a push by the staff at The Rooms to make their museum an inviting place for families.

"We want people, when they leave our building, for it to change their journey home and see life, even the mundane parts of life, in a new and interesting way," Ryan said. "Lego kind of forces you to slow down and think."

The Rooms is also displaying a pair of Lego trees created by Robert Rees in St. John’s. He submitted his creation to the LEGO IDEAS platform, where, with enough votes, could potentially be made into a commercial set.

"That is a local builder doing wonderful things," Ryan said.

Most of the Lego creations get broken apart every evening for reuse the next day. The Lego bricks were lent by Bricks & Minifigs, a local retailer.

"It's nice to have that slow moment and observe what's around you… what colors look nice together," Ryan said. "And it's a great way to, you know, be off your phone and then enjoy your surrounding and appreciate the people that you came here with."