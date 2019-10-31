TORONTO – The time honoured tradition of last-minute Halloween costumes continues to make waves on the Internet, as people flock to sites like Twitter an Instagram to show off their last-ditch efforts.

CTV’s Your Morning showcased some ideas for Halloween 2019:

Breadwinner:

A simple addition of a loaf of bread and medals you can get from the dollar store completes this look.

Holy guacamole:

If you happen to have a spare set of wings and a halo sitting around, wearing a green outfit can suddenly propel you into pun stardom.

50 Shades of grey:

Paint chips and a hot glue gun are the only materials you will need for this one.

Pumpkin “pi”:

A marker, an orange shirt and a toque are all you need for the mathlete inside you.

Chip on your shoulder:

Accordion-folded yellow paper and a clothespin are an easy and quick option to throw on when you’re running out the door.

Japan’s “simple” costume tradition:

Every year on Halloween, Japanese people take part in “simple” or mundane costume competitions, dressing up to evoke everyday occurrences instead of spooky figures, using the hash tag #simplehalloween [translated] to show off their creativity on Twitter.

#地味ハロウィン

① woman who missed trash pickup

② guy who face-swapped with Starbucks cup

③ photo assistant whose job it is to make child laugh

④ Banksy remote-controlling his shredder at auction https://t.co/slOf4WfPE0 pic.twitter.com/4zxdghlQNW — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) October 28, 2019

And the 2019 winner of my heart: lady who can’t find a place to sit at the food court. Nailed it, absolute moodhttps://t.co/YAvJ2Yi4vO — Melissa Martin (@DoubleEmMartin) October 30, 2019

Check out these other ideas:

I had to make a last minute Halloween costume so I dressed as the most cursed thing I could think of: the L train pic.twitter.com/QUeGjHboo0 — MJ Franklin (@heyitsfranklin2) October 27, 2019

Today on lazy last minute Halloween costumes pic.twitter.com/YtAjYyUZ5N — Guillermo Morán (@fr0st) October 31, 2019