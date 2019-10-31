Last-minute Halloween costume ideas that are Internet approved
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:26AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:43AM EDT
TORONTO – The time honoured tradition of last-minute Halloween costumes continues to make waves on the Internet, as people flock to sites like Twitter an Instagram to show off their last-ditch efforts.
CTV’s Your Morning showcased some ideas for Halloween 2019:
Breadwinner:
A simple addition of a loaf of bread and medals you can get from the dollar store completes this look.
Holy guacamole:
If you happen to have a spare set of wings and a halo sitting around, wearing a green outfit can suddenly propel you into pun stardom.
50 Shades of grey:
Paint chips and a hot glue gun are the only materials you will need for this one.
Pumpkin “pi”:
A marker, an orange shirt and a toque are all you need for the mathlete inside you.
Chip on your shoulder:
Accordion-folded yellow paper and a clothespin are an easy and quick option to throw on when you’re running out the door.
Japan’s “simple” costume tradition:
Every year on Halloween, Japanese people take part in “simple” or mundane costume competitions, dressing up to evoke everyday occurrences instead of spooky figures, using the hash tag #simplehalloween [translated] to show off their creativity on Twitter.
