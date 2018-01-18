

Relaxnews





KitKat Japan has become the first consumer brand to launch the Ruby chocolate characterized by its all-natural pink and berry flavours.

Described as the fourth type of chocolate after milk, dark, and white varieties, the Ruby chocolate is made from the Ruby cocoa bean and is the fruit of years of research and development by scientists at the Zurich-based premium chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut.

Despite its colour -- some call it a convenient shade of Millennial pink -- and berry-fruit taste, the Ruby chocolate contains no artificial colour or flavouring, and is produced through a unique processing that unlocks the flavour and colour tone naturally present in the Ruby cacao bean.

The result is a flavour profile described as a tension between berry-fruitiness and "luscious smoothness."

At KitKat Chocolatory stores across Japan and South Korea, which sell specialty flavours, consumers will be among the first in the world to try the Ruby chocolate in the form of Kitkat Sublime Ruby bars.

The confectionery was created by Japanese patissier Yasumasa Takagi.

Curious gourmands and chocoholics in other parts of the world, meanwhile, can also sample the innovative new chocolate by registering their email address on KitKat Japan's website.

Chocolate sampler boxes include the Sublime Ruby, alongside milk, dark and white chocolates, so consumers can compare tasting notes.

The offer is available for consumers in the U.S., Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, France, Italy, England, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland.

KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby will be available as of Jan. 19 at KitKat Chocolatory stores in Japan and South Korea.