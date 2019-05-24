A 17-year-old boy is graduating from Harvard University and high school within the same month.

Braxton Moral of Ulysses, Kan., was just 11 years old when he started taking courses from Harvard’s Extension School

“Harvard Extension School’s whole shtick is that it’s for non-traditional learners, people who are too old, too young,” he explained in an interview with CTV News Channel.

The extension school offers students the flexibility to complete most of their credits away from the Harvard campus in Cambridge, Mass.

Moral’s high school was flexible, allowing him to complete the Ivy Legue degree while also pursing his diploma, which is being awarded to him within days of his Harvard commencement.

“It was a great experience for me, just the entirety of my high school years,” he said.

“It was the approach I needed to succeed, especially in the social realm,” he added.

Moral majored in government and hopes to work in politics.

His next step is law school but, Harvard isn’t his top choice.

“Ideally Columbia is where I’d like to end up,” he said.