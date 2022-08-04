K2 just had its busiest climbing season ever

Andrzej Bargiel is seen on his ascent of the K2 in Pakistan in July 2018. The Polish ski mountaineer made history in July 2018 as the first man to ski down from the summit of K2, the second highest peak in the world at 28,251 feet above sea level. (Piotr Pawlus/Bartek Bargiel/RDBLP/AP) Andrzej Bargiel is seen on his ascent of the K2 in Pakistan in July 2018. The Polish ski mountaineer made history in July 2018 as the first man to ski down from the summit of K2, the second highest peak in the world at 28,251 feet above sea level. (Piotr Pawlus/Bartek Bargiel/RDBLP/AP)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M

A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million, significantly less than the $150 million being sought, in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social