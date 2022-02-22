Advertisement
Journalist's multilingual reports viewed millions of times online
Journalist Philip Crowther reports on the Ukraine-Russia standoff in multiple languages, in a video posted Feb. 21, 2022. (Philip Crowther/Twitter)
A video displaying the linguistic chops of one television reporter is generating millions of views on social media.
The compilation, shared Monday on Twitter by Washington, D.C.-based journalist Philip Crowther, shows the polyglot reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine, on the country's ongoing standoff with Russia.
The video begins with Crowther detailing the situation in English, before switching to his reports for other networks in Spanish, Portuguese, French, German and what he says is Luxembourgish.
As of midday Tuesday, the video had been viewed 11.7 million times.
"And the owl was too stunned to speak," the official Twitter account for the language learning platform Duolingo said about the clip.
Crowther, an international affiliate reporter for the Global Media Services department at The Associated Press, was born in Luxembourg. Along with being fluent in French, Spanish and Portuguese, his biography says he is a native speaker of English, Luxembourgish and German.
Crowther has released similar videos of his dispatches in the past, including reports on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Tokyo Olympic Games, and a memorial service for George Floyd in June, 2020.
In a series of tweets in late January, Crowther also spoke Catalan and Arabic.
His six-language coverage of U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021 also earned him a professional excellence award from the Association and Club of Foreign Press Correspondents.