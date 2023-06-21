Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada

Jason Baerg says growing up with a single mother and aunties' support was influential in their art.

The Cree-Metis artist, educator and art curator grew up in Prince Albert, Sask. They were taught about love and self-respect grounding their passions through art expression.

"It was just a space that nurtured my creativity," they told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday, National Indigenous Peoples Day. "I had a lot of really great family and my cousins and I were extremely active. So it just really helped encourage my creativity."

Baerg's art comes in different mediums including drawing, painting and media installations. Over the course of two decades, their art has been seen across Canada and around the world, bringing the unique stories of Indigenous Peoples.

"I think about relationships, I think all those values that are embedded in my Indigenous way of being (which) translates to how I interact in making work formally as well," they said.

Through their success, Baerg has been able to give back to their community, founding the Shushkitew Collective, which aims to uplift Metis culture and voices within the art world. According to Baerg, Metis people represent a small fraction of artists featured in prominent galleries.

Recently the collective opened at Saskatoon's Remai Modern.

"I know what it's like to actually be underrepresented and I really want to make sure there's a safe space for Metis People to make work and advance and realize their dreams, as all Indigenous artists should have," they said.

Themes of Baerg's work focus on ritual, urban migration, native relationality and bringing communities together.

"We have to do the work for our people and that's my nation," they said. "So I believe that's part of nation-building."

To watch the full interview click the video at the top of this article.