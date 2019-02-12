

CTVNews.ca Staff





When A. Campbell arrived at a Kingston, Jamaica hotel on Feb. 5 to accept a multi-million dollar lottery prize, he came wearing a mask from the 1996 slasher film “Scream.”

“I got the numbers from a dream,” the man, whose first name was not released, said of his winning ticket according to a press release from Supreme Ventures, which runs Jamaica’s Super Lotto lottery.

That dream netted Campbell $158.4 million Jamaican dollars, which equals about $1.5 million in Canada.

“From the day I found out that I won I’ve been sick,” Campbell added. “My head hurt me for three days because I was thinking so much, if what I’ve been longing for really come true. I had a belly ache for two weeks, sometimes I feel so much pain I forgot that I won.”

After learning that he had the winning ticket in November, it took Campbell nearly two months to collect his giant novelty cheque.

“I was aware of the 90-day deadline, but I just wanted to get myself together before I came forward,” he said. “I want to get a house, I want to get a nice house. I haven’t found it yet, but I’ll be looking for one soon… I love to have money.”

Campbell isn’t the first Jamaican to don a mask while collecting lottery winnings. In June, a woman identified only as N. Gray collected her multi-million dollar prize while wearing an “Emoji” mask.