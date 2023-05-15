'It was incredibly bad luck, but incredibly good luck to capture it': Shark attacks fisherman's kayak in Hawaii

A fisherman had a harrowing experience after a massive tiger shark attacked his kayak while he was fishing near the Kualoa shore in Hawaii.

Scott Haraguchi had just caught a fish, when he forgot to turn off his GoPro camera, whichcaptured the moment the shark took a bite out of his kayak. Haraguchi says he was able to kick the shark away and keep fishing.

"I heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor and I looked up and I saw this big, wide brown thing. My brain thought it was a turtle but then I got slammed by it and realized that it was a tiger shark,"Haraguchi explains.

