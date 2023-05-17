"It's still standing today": B.C.'s iconic Mill No. 3 celebrates 100 years of history

The historic Mill No.3 towers above B.C.'s picturesque Howe Sound. (Melanie Nagy, CTV News) The historic Mill No.3 towers above B.C.'s picturesque Howe Sound. (Melanie Nagy, CTV News)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social