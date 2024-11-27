Lifestyle

    It's expensive to visit the Maldives. Now it's more expensive to leave, too

    An aerial view of a Maldivian beach. (Levente Bodo/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) An aerial view of a Maldivian beach. (Levente Bodo/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    The Maldives, with its sprawling white sand beaches and dazzling coral reefs, is one of the world’s most expensive holiday destinations.

    Now, though, this Indian Ocean archipelago nation has just increased the price it costs to leave.

    From December 1, exit fees for those flying out of the country will increase as much as four times.

    The departure tax is broken down per passenger based on the class of service they’re using to fly out of the Maldives. Passengers in economy class will pay US$50 (up from US$30), business class US$120 (from US$60), first class US$240 (from US$90) and private jet travelers US$480 per person (up from US$120).

    This departure tax applies to all non-Maldivian visitors regardless of age or passport, and it also doesn’t take the length or duration of the flight into account, meaning a traveler will pay the same to take a four-hour flight to Delhi or an 11-hour one to London.

    The Maldivian Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) announced the tax increases in November. According to MIRA, revenue from this tax goes toward maintenance and upkeep of Velana International Airport (MLE), the country’s primary transit hub.

    However, some tourists may not even notice the new charges. These fees are generally added to the price of airline tickets, so travelers don’t have to fork over cash when they go through passport control.

    Beond, a startup all-business-class airline that flies to the Maldives, has posted a note on its website advising customers to buy their tickets before November 30 to avoid the new departure tax.

    Located off the coast of India, the Maldives has a population of about 525,000 across more than 1,000 islands and atolls. The majority of citizens are concentrated in the capital city of Malé.

    Its most profitable industry is tourism, but the country has struggled to balance the money brought in by international luxury tourists with the needs of its population. Geography makes the Maldives an easy sell for high-end brands, as hotels and resorts can easily have their own private island.

    The Ritz Carlton, Six Senses, and St Regis are among the international hotel chains present in the Maldives, with many rooms and villas costing thousands of dollars per night.

    The average Maldivian earns about US$12,000 a year, according to the U.S. State Department.

